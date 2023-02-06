Pastor Drumwright acquitted of all charges arising from 2020 March to the Polls in Alamance Co.

Gregory Drumwright and several other demonstrators were arrested for disorderly conduct and failing to leave when instructed.

GRAHAM, N.C. — North Carolina activist Rev. Greg Drumwright was acquitted Monday of all charges related to the Oct. 2020 "I am Change" March to the Polls.

The march was held to encourage voters to get to the polls before the 2020 election ended.

Drumwright and several other demonstrators were arrested for disorderly conduct and failing to leave when instructed.

Alamance County Sherriff's Office claimed Drumwright did not follow the rules agreed upon to hold this demonstration.

“After violations of the permit, along with disorderly conduct by participants leading to arrests, the protest was deemed an unlawful assembly and people were asked to leave,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

Drumwright said, "We did nothing illegal we were permitted to be on that courthouse square."

Justice 4 the Next Generation (J4tNG), a coalition for advocating racial inequality led by Drumwright, reported that the officers used excessive force against the demonstrators. The organization filed a lawsuit.

Alamance law enforcement struck back eight months later by charging Drumwright with obstructing law enforcement from discharging their duties, among other offenses.

The jury ruled not guilty on the charge of obstructing and delaying law enforcement and the failure to disperse the charge, citing insufficient evidence to show that Drumwright and the demonstrators were engaged in unlawful conduct.

J4tNG wrote "We hope Drumwright’s case will serve as a guide for law enforcement to consider as it encounters other peaceful demonstrations. In addition, in the future, we hope prosecutors will reflect on this case as it addresses other cases that arose from the March for Change demonstration."

The organization also called upon the Alamance County District Attorney to dismiss all failure to disperse charges.

"Criminal Justice reform for the citizens of Alamance is still our goal and we will not stop until it's achieved," J4tNG said.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.