GREENSBORO, N.C. — "We've worked very hard to orientate and hire drivers," said Curtis Stacey, with Guilford County's transportation department. But Guilford County Schools says they are still short 27 drivers. Meaning some routes will have to be doubled.

"Doubling the bus does delay it a few minutes," Stacey said. They've been going around and around looking for solutions. One of the most creative is asking teachers if they want to extra money driving buses before and after school.

"Fortunately we have had some teachers and coaches who have stepped up and stepped in to help us. it has been a tremendous help to us," he said.

And it's a solution being used nationwide, like teacher Cindy Mateia from Virgina who's first thought was: "Good Lord, don't let me hit anything. laugh"

Since April she's been driving and teaching every day.

"Once you get used to it, it's a piece of cake," Mateia said.

And Guilford County hopes more teachers will earn some extra cash and help turn around this bus driver shortage.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools needs about 40 drivers. But they say that number of openings is normal for them, and they are used to running at full speed with the shortage.

The best way you can help, is to follow the rules of the road for passing buses.

