YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with the murder of his own mother.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office said Patrick Harding Cleary, 55, of Yadkinville, North Carolina is charged with Felony Murder in his mother’s death.

The Sheriff’s Office said on September 11, 2018 they received a welfare check for 76-year-old, Pattie Ball Nixon of Advance. Deputies went to her son’s house on Faith Lane but didn’t find Nixon. They later discovered her body in a wooded area on Faith Lane. Her vehicle was located in Davie County.

Cleary was placed in the Yadkin County Detention Center under no bond. He appears in court on February 10, 2020.

