Patti LaBelle performs in Greensboro Sunday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Music icon Patti LaBelle is performing in Greensboro on Sunday at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The concert on Sunday was rescheduled from its original date on May 22 due to COVID-19-related restrictions on indoor gatherings, according to the Tanger Center's previous press release.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. More than 6,000 people responded to the Facebook event for LaBelle's Greensboro concert.

Masks are required at the indoor concert, according to the Tanger Center's website, which does not list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement for the LaBelle concert.

LaBelle, 77, has sold more than 50 million records worldwide. The music superstar has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Apollo Hall of Fame. She is included on Rolling Stone’s list of "100 Greatest Singers."