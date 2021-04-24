Where you can get the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the Triad

The U.S. lifted the pause on use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Friday. Some Triad vaccine providers are making plans for their supplies. Others are holding off.

The nationwide pause on use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID 19 vaccine is lifted and some Triad vaccine providers are preparing to begin giving those shots.

Over the last 10 days, Investigators looked into the shot and possible links to rare, serious blood clots. Friday a panel of experts ruled the benefits outweigh the risks.

WFMY News 2 reached out to some of the top Triad vaccine providers about whether they plan to resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Cone Health

Cone Health Chief Pharmacy Officer Dr. Deanne Brooks said Thursday that the health system had J&J doses ready to go.

Dr. Brooks said it will likely take them a few days to plan clinics.

"There are still people who are interested in getting the vaccine. It’s a one (dose) shot and done," Brooks said, "We will create a clinic as soon as people can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine."

Dr. Brooks expects plans to be announced some time next week.

Four Seasons Town Center mass vaccination site

The Federally run vaccine clinic at Four Seasons Town Center initially planned on giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during its final weeks.

Keith Acree with North Carolina Emergency Management said no decision has been made to make a change. The site does not have any Johnson & Johnson doses on hand and will continue with the Pfizer vaccine at this time.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

Forsyth County Director of Public Health Joshua Swift said they will begin using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Sunday.

The health department has about 120 doses of the vaccine in storage and will give them at a by-appointment clinic.

"Depending on how much we get in the future, we will use the Johnson & Johnson (vaccine) as it becomes available as well as the other vaccines," Swift said.

That vaccine will now come with a warning inside a fact sheet given before a patient gets their dose. Swift said there will be medical experts on site to answer questions about the vaccine.

"We will get that information out, make sure we educate those that are getting the vaccine. A person can choose whatever vaccine they want," Swift said.

Anyone who refuses the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at that clinic will have the option to schedule their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.

North Carolina A&T Vaccine Clinic

North Carolina A&T does not have any plans to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at its clinic going forward.

Associate Vice Chancellor for University Relations Todd Simmons said the clinic has primarily used the Moderna vaccine since opening in February and does not have any J&J doses in storage.

"We did do a single Johnson & Johnson clinic last month as a one off and had very low participation in that," Simmons said, "It sent a strong signal to us that our community prefers the Moderna vaccine that we’ve been delivering without incident. So we will continue to focus exclusivity on that."

The clinic aims to serve the African American community which Simmons said historically has mistrust around vaccinations.

"We believe what the CDC has said on this and we trust them that it is safe and effective," Simmons said, "However if the perception of the vaccine in the community is still that it somewhat risky or you might encounter negative side effects if you take it, then we don’t want to introduce that level of doubt into our process."

He still encourages those who are comfortable to get the Johnson & Johnson shot.

"Get that vaccine no matter which vaccine you’re getting. Just get vaccinated," Simmons said.

Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services

Health Director Trey Wright said they have a couple of hundred doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will discuss plans next week.

He wants to hear more guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS recommended Friday that providers in the state resume use of that vaccine.