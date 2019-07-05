GREENSBORO, N.C. — The PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” is coming to the Greensboro Coliseum for a new adventure race!

The heroic pups are featured in an action-packed, music-filled production presented by Pedigree. The PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” featured a day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger. However, Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. That’s when the PAW Patrol comes to the rescue as Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma, and Everest.

The pups prove no job is too big and no pup is too small as the pups make several heroic rescues on their race to the finish line.

The show is coming to the Greensboro Coliseum on September 28 and 29.

Tickets for the show will go on sale May 17, 2019, and can be purchased a Ticketmaster or the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office. Tickets start at $25.

Show Dates And Times

- Saturday, September 28 at 10:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.

- Sunday, September 29 at 12:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.