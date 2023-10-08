x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Paw Patrol Live comes to Greensboro

The music-filled production based on the popular Nickelodeon animated show will be at the Tanger Center from October 20-22.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Paw Patrol Live is headed to the Triad.

The music-filled production based on the popular Nickelodeon animated show will be at the Tanger Center from October 20-22.

Get ready to see Ryder and his friends embark on a pirate-themed adventure.

Tickets start at $40.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out