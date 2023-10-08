Paw Patrol Live comes to Greensboro

The music-filled production based on the popular Nickelodeon animated show will be at the Tanger Center from October 20-22.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Paw Patrol Live is headed to the Triad.

The music-filled production based on the popular Nickelodeon animated show will be at the Tanger Center from October 20-22.

Get ready to see Ryder and his friends embark on a pirate-themed adventure.

Tickets start at $40.

