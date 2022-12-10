Get ready to pay more for HVAC repair, tech says prices are up nearly 40%

From refrigerant to parts, manufacturers prices have increased and the higher cost is getting passed down to homeowners.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Outside temperatures got down as low as 43 degrees on Tuesday, that's the coldest we've been in the past week.

Think of the chilly temperatures as a reminder of the Winter months ahead of us.

Experts say now is the time to get your home's heating system in working order, but it will likely cost you more than in the past.

If your system is not working properly, you could be stuck with sticker shock from an unexpected repair bill.

Eddie Lawhorn, with Berico Heating and Cooling, has been in the heating and air business for more than 20 years.

He says prices increased tremendously.

"We've had a 38% price increase within the last year. That's passed down from manufacturers to distributors, to us and then unfortunately to the customers," said Lawhorn.

Lawhorn says if your HVAC system is more than 10 years old, you will be most impacted by the price hikes.

Older systems use what's known as R-22 refrigerant, which has been phased out.

As supply shrinks, the prices only going up.

"I quoted someone on refrigerant, to fill out my system the other day, and then refrigerant alone it was going to be about $1600, just in refrigerant," said Lawhorn.

If you find yourself without heat or air, you could be left with two options.

One, potentially pay hundreds or thousands for a temporary repair or an entire system replacement.

To many, neither option is ideal.

But replacing the system sooner than later could save you, in the long run.

Even with cooler weather ahead of us.

"If you have a heat pump system, that uses the same refrigerant to heat with that it uses to cool with. But, if you don't change your refrigerant or fix your unit or replace your unit, then you're going to have higher power bills because your electric heat then kicks in your auxiliary heat which is going to cost you exponentially on your power bill. You're power bill will double or quadruple," said Lawhorn.

You might be wondering about costs...according to HomeGuide, If you combine a trip charge, labor and diagnostic fees, you're looking at hundreds of dollars for repairs.

That doesn't even include the price of parts which could cost hundreds more.