GREENSBORO, N.C. — No one likes getting a parking ticket, but the City of Greensboro gave people the opportunity to pay their tickets and serve a greater cause.

The City just wrapped up its "Pay Your Parking Ticket With School Supplies" program. In the month of August, the city had 78 parking tickets paid in full with school supplies for a total amount of $1,650.

The City posted a photo of some of the supplies on Facebook. They say it's only about one-fourth of all the donations.

The supplies will be delivered Thursday to the Guilford Education Alliance Teacher Supply Warehouse.

