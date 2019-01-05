GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nationwide to date, 26 officers have died in the line of duty in 2019.

To honor those fallen victims and their families, we celebrate May 15th as ‘Peace Officers' Memorial Day.’

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15th as “Peace Officers' Memorial Day.”

The day also falls in the week of 'National Police Week.'

Sheriff Danny Rogers issued the following statements on the upcoming days of reflection and remembrance.

"I pray for the families of all who serve and those who were injured or died in the line of duty, not a day goes by that I don't think about the heroes we have lost. Law enforcement officers run into danger to protect and serve our communities and should be honored every day. These events are open to the public and provide a great opportunity to show appreciation and solidarity," said Rogers.

List of events in honor of 'Peace Officers' Memorial Day,' and 'National Police Week.'





May 2, 2019

Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

Sponsored by the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association

11:00 am

Calvary Church

1665 Pleasant Ridge Road

Greensboro, NC 27409



May 16, 2019



Guilford County Law Enforcement Memorial Service

10:00 am

Governmental Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27401





Officers added to the North Carolina 'Honor Roll' in 2018





Alexis Locklear

End of Watch: March 1, 2018

Scotland County Sheriff's Office



David Lee'Sean Manning

End of Watch: March 11, 2018

Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office



Samuel Newton Bullard

End of Watch: May 21, 2018

North Carolina Highway Patrol



Christopher Driver

End of Watch: June 23, 2018

Rocky Mount Police Department



Kevin Keith Conner

End of Watch: October 17, 2018

North Carolina State Highway Patrol



Travis Wells

End of Watch: November 1, 2018

Dallas Police Department



Benjamin Derek Wallace

End of Watch: November 2, 2018

North Carolina State Highway Patrol



Jared William Franks

End of Watch: November 10, 2018

Greensboro Police Department



Jason Quick

End of Watch: December 15, 2018

Lumberton Police Department

