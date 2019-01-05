GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nationwide to date, 26 officers have died in the line of duty in 2019.
To honor those fallen victims and their families, we celebrate May 15th as ‘Peace Officers' Memorial Day.’
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15th as “Peace Officers' Memorial Day.”
The day also falls in the week of 'National Police Week.'
Sheriff Danny Rogers issued the following statements on the upcoming days of reflection and remembrance.
"I pray for the families of all who serve and those who were injured or died in the line of duty, not a day goes by that I don't think about the heroes we have lost. Law enforcement officers run into danger to protect and serve our communities and should be honored every day. These events are open to the public and provide a great opportunity to show appreciation and solidarity," said Rogers.
List of events in honor of 'Peace Officers' Memorial Day,' and 'National Police Week.'
May 2, 2019
Peace Officers’ Memorial Service
Sponsored by the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association
11:00 am
Calvary Church
1665 Pleasant Ridge Road
Greensboro, NC 27409
May 16, 2019
Guilford County Law Enforcement Memorial Service
10:00 am
Governmental Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27401
Officers added to the North Carolina 'Honor Roll' in 2018
Alexis Locklear
End of Watch: March 1, 2018
Scotland County Sheriff's Office
David Lee'Sean Manning
End of Watch: March 11, 2018
Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office
Samuel Newton Bullard
End of Watch: May 21, 2018
North Carolina Highway Patrol
Christopher Driver
End of Watch: June 23, 2018
Rocky Mount Police Department
Kevin Keith Conner
End of Watch: October 17, 2018
North Carolina State Highway Patrol
Travis Wells
End of Watch: November 1, 2018
Dallas Police Department
Benjamin Derek Wallace
End of Watch: November 2, 2018
North Carolina State Highway Patrol
Jared William Franks
End of Watch: November 10, 2018
Greensboro Police Department
Jason Quick
End of Watch: December 15, 2018
Lumberton Police Department
