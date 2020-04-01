GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died after he was hit by an SUV Saturday morning in Greensboro.

According to the Greensboro Police Deparpart, it happened around 6:10 a.m. near the intersection of South Swing Road and Tri-Port Court.

Police say Earnest Lee Cook was walking in the roadway when a 2014-2016 Subaru Forrester struck him. The driver did not stay at the scene.

A person saw the victim lying in the road shortly after the incident and alerted police.

Police are now asking that anyone with information about this accident contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.