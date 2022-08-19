Pedestrian hit, dead after walking across US 421 in Winston-Salem

The pedestrian was walking across US 421 around early Friday morning when hit by a car in the southbound lanes.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a car crash early Friday morning.

Officers said a pedestrian was walking across the southbound lanes of US 421 when he was hit by a Chevrolet Cruz driven by Juquan Ramos.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by Forsyth County EMS.

Ramos stayed on the scene and was cooperative with the investigation. The Winston-Salem Police Department's Traffic Enforcement Unit are working to identify the pedestrian.

