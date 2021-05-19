Pedestrian dies due to injuries sustained in Winston-Salem crash: police

The crash took place back on April 28, however, Jimmie Poindexter died from injures sustained in the crash on Monday, police said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle in Winston-Salem back on April 28. The incident happened in the 5300 block Reynolda Road.

Once on scene, police found a pedestrian, Jimmie Warren Poindexter, laying in the roadway with injures.

A preliminary investigation at the time revealed that a 2004 BMW, driven by Justin Lenard Fulton, was traveling northwest on Reynolda Road when Poindexter, for unknown reasons, stepped from behind a flatbed truck into Fulton’s lane of travel.

According to police, Poindexter was not utilizing a crosswalk, nor did he have the right-of-way to cross. He was taken by Forsyth County EMS to a local hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

On Monday, May 17, Poindexter died. According to police, an autopsy confirmed that Poindexter died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.