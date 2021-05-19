Pedestrian dies due to injuries sustained in Winston-Salem crash: police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle in Winston-Salem back on April 28. The incident happened in the 5300 block Reynolda Road.
Once on scene, police found a pedestrian, Jimmie Warren Poindexter, laying in the roadway with injures.
A preliminary investigation at the time revealed that a 2004 BMW, driven by Justin Lenard Fulton, was traveling northwest on Reynolda Road when Poindexter, for unknown reasons, stepped from behind a flatbed truck into Fulton’s lane of travel.
According to police, Poindexter was not utilizing a crosswalk, nor did he have the right-of-way to cross. He was taken by Forsyth County EMS to a local hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.
On Monday, May 17, Poindexter died. According to police, an autopsy confirmed that Poindexter died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
The investigation until the crash is ongoing, police said. The Traffic Enforcement Unit asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.