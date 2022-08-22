72-year-old man killed while crossing the street in High Point

This is the fifth traffic fatality in 2022.

HIGH POINT, N.C. —

High Point Fire Department and Guilford County EMS responded to a crash involving a car and pedestrian on South University Parkway near East Green Drive a little after 9 p.m. Sunday.

As fire crews and EMS arrived on the scene, they discovered that a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by Larry Jade Harris, 20, hit 72-year-old Sanders Lee Henderson as he was crossing South University Parkway from East to West.

At the time of the crash, it was dark outside, drizzling rain, and Henderson was wearing dark clothing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The High Point Police Departments Traffic Unit is investigating this crash. Speed nor alcohol/drugs are believed to be factors in this crash and no charges are expected.

This is the fifth traffic fatality for the City of High Point in 2022.