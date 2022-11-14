Man hit and killed while walking across Peters Creek Pkwy in Winston-Salem

Police said David Austin Hester was walking across the southbound lanes of Peters Creek Parkway when he was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 54-year-old man was hit and killed after attempting to walk across Peters Creek Parkway Monday in Winston-Salem, according to police.

It happened around 5:34 p.m.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a report about a crash involving a pedestrian near Clemmonsville Road.

An investigation showed David Hester was walking across the southbound lanes before he was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu.

Hester did not survive.

Willie Nichols, the driver of the Malibu, remained on the scene and was cooperative with police.

This investigation is ongoing.

The southbound lanes of Peters Creek Parkway were detoured onto Clemmonsville Road for almost three hours following the deadly crash.