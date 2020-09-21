Greensboro police searching for SUV involved in hit-and-run on I-40 East

Police said an SUV hit a pedestrian on I-40 east at Gallimore Dairy Road on Friday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said the driver of an SUV hit a pedestrian on I-40 east near Gallimore Dairy Road on Friday, Sept. 18 and left the scene.

Investigators need help from other drivers who may have seen the accident. It happened around 8:15 p.m. Police said surveillance video was not immediately available.

According to a Crime Stoppers release, the suspect took off going east on I-40. Investigators believe the vehicle is one of the following:

Silver or pewter 2003-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe

GMC Yukon

Cadillac Escalade

2003-2007 Chevrolet Silverado

GMC Sierra

Police said the pedestrian had serious injuries. Investigators think the SUV could be missing the right side mirror and possibly has damage on the right side.