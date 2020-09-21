Greensboro police searching for SUV involved in hit-and-run on I-40 East

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said the driver of an SUV hit a pedestrian on I-40 east near Gallimore Dairy Road on Friday, Sept. 18 and left the scene.
Investigators need help from other drivers who may have seen the accident. It happened around 8:15 p.m. Police said surveillance video was not immediately available.
According to a Crime Stoppers release, the suspect took off going east on I-40. Investigators believe the vehicle is one of the following:
- Silver or pewter 2003-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe
- GMC Yukon
- Cadillac Escalade
- 2003-2007 Chevrolet Silverado
- GMC Sierra
Police said the pedestrian had serious injuries. Investigators think the SUV could be missing the right side mirror and possibly has damage on the right side.
If you have any information about the crash, contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips are anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.