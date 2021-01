Police are still investigating the incident and don't know why the person was on the tracks.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in High Point Sunday, according to police.

The High Point Police Department said the incident happened along West Point Avenue near West English Road around 10:45 a.m.

About an 80 yard stretch of the road was closed due to the incident, but is now reopened, police said.