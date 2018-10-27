GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- A man was hit and killed on US 29 Friday night.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, Jimmy Campbell,76, who was traveling north on US 29 near Boone St. hit a pedestrian walking southbound in the northbound travel lane.

Campbell was driving a 1997 Chevrolet S10 truck.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit.

