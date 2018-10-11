WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- A man has died after being struck by a car in Winston-Salem on Friday night.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the incident occurred in the 3200 Block of Healy Drive.

Ms. Bowman was traveling west on Healy Drive in a 2003 Toyota when she hit Evangelos Manginas,60, who was crossing the street.

Manginas was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No one in Ms. Bowman's car was hurt, her car contained four passengers.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.

