Pedestrian in stable but critical condition after crash in Winston-Salem, police say

A person was hit by a car at the intersection of 17th Street and Liberty Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Winston-Salem Wednesday night.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened around 6:18 p.m. Officers received a report about a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Liberty Street and 17th Street.

An investigation showed a person was in the southbound lanes of Liberty Street when they were hit by the driver of a Pontiac G6. The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

The pedestrian is in stable but critical condition according to police.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

