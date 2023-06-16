Pedestrian killed by Amtrak train in Burlington, police say

Burlington police said the person was unable to move out the way in time before the train hit them.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A pedestrian was killed by an Amtrak train Friday morning, Burlington police say.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. near Chestnut Street and North Park Avenue.

Investigation reveals that the pedestrian was walking along the tracks and was not able to move in time.

Officers are working to identify the person and notify the family.

This investigation is ongoing.

