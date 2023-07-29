Man killed by impaired driver on Creek Ridge Road in Greensboro, police said

The road was closed from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A pedestrian was killed on Creek Ridge Road in Greensboro on Friday, July 28, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Police said Mickey Osborne, 44, was driving his 2015 Honda Accord while impaired. Osborne was traveling down Creek Ridge Road from the US 220 South off-ramp when he struck a pedestrian who was walking across the westbound lanes.

The pedestrian died from the injuries sustained from the impact, according to police.

Police said they charged Osborne with Driving While Impaired.

Creek Ridge Road was closed from 10 p.m. on July 28 to 2 a.m. on July 29.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.