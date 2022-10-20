Pedestrian killed on U.S. 52, southbound lanes closed at Germanton Road

Winston-Salem police confirmed a pedestrian was killed on U.S. 52 Tuesday morning

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — All southbound lanes of U.S. 52 at Germanton Road are closed after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Tuesday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police could not share any information about the victim at this time. Officials also could not confirm how many cars were involved in the crash.

Police said they expect the road to remain closed for several hours. Traffic is being rerouted onto Germanton Road.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.