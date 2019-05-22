One person was killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Greensboro.

Greensboro Police confirm a pedestrian died in the accident where a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on at the corner of Lees Chapel Road and Byers Road.

Police say the driver was traveling on Lees Chapel when they failed to say in the lane, hitting the pedestrian. The vehicle also hit the utility pole and a tree. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver had serious injuries.

PHOTOS | Pedestrian Dies When Driver Crashes Into Utility Pole A pedestrian died in a Greensboro crash Wednesday morning. A pedestrian died in a Greensboro crash Wednesday morning. A pedestrian died in a Greensboro crash Wednesday morning. A pedestrian died in a Greensboro crash Wednesday morning. A pedestrian died in a Greensboro crash Wednesday morning. A pedestrian died in a Greensboro crash Wednesday morning. A pedestrian died in a Greensboro crash Wednesday morning. A pedestrian died in a Greensboro crash Wednesday morning. A pedestrian died in a Greensboro crash Wednesday morning. A pedestrian died in a Greensboro crash Wednesday morning. A pedestrian died in a Greensboro crash Wednesday morning. A pedestrian died in a Greensboro crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Duke Energy responded to the downed power lines.

Lees Chapel Road was closed between Southern Webbing Road and Chapel Ridge Drive while police investigated.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users