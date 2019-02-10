RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man following a child pornography investigation.

According to a release, the investigation focused on incidents that happened between 2007 and 2008 in both Randolph County and Chatham County.

Deputies say a man named Franklin set up secret cameras to take pornographic photos of a child in a home.

Franklin was charged with three counts of felony first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, felony secret peeping, felony indecent liberties with a minor, felony installing a photo device in a room for the purpose of peeping, and felony possession of photographic image from peeping.

In addition, he was also charged with three counts of felony third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of felony possession of photographic image from peeping in Chatham County.

He is currently being held in Chatham County Jail under a $110,000 bond.

