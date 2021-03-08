x
Watch Live: Pentagon locked down after multiple shots fired at nearby Metro bus station

At least one person was down, two people familiar with the shooting told the Associated Press.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Pentagon is on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro bus station, according to the Associated Press.

At least one person was down, according to two people familiar with the shooting who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly, the AP reports. The person's condition was not known.

Arlington Fire Department said the scene is active and their crews encountered "multiple patients." The extent of the patient or patient's injuries is unknown at this time.

Pentagon Force Protection Agency is asking people around the Pentagon Transit Center to avoid the area. They said the incident happened on a Metro bus platform at the transit center.

Rescue vehicles are seen outside the Pentagon Metro area, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility's Metro station. Two people familiar with the shooting, which occurred on a Metro bus platform at the Pentagon, said at least one person was down. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)


The Associated Press said one of its reporters near the building heard multiple gunshots.

Trains are temporarily bypassing the station at Pentagon due to the police investigation. Metro has requested several shuttle buses to accommodate commuters.

Rescue vehicles are seen outside the Pentagon Metro area, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility's Metro station. Two people familiar with the shooting, which occurred on a Metro bus platform at the Pentagon, said at least one person was down. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Further details regarding the incident are unknown at this time.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to update as additional information becomes available.

HERE'S A LIVE LOOK AT THE SCENE:

