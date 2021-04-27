'People are out of control after this pandemic and have forgotten how to drink' | Greensboro considers nightlife safety ordinance

"This was something that was proposed last fall after a string of violence in the UNCG Spring Garden Street area," Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you think Greensboro needs a nightlife safety ordinance?

The City is considering it, saying it's in response to violence and violations. But most bar and nightclub owners say they're not responsible for crime.

"Right now were focused on what we're calling a nightlife ordinance," Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. "It's for establishments that have on site alcohol for purchase."

Mayor Vaughan said this has been in the works for some time.

"This was something that was proposed last fall after a string of violence in the UNCG Spring Garden Street area," she explained. "It wasn't something that was spurred on by something that has recently happened."

But at a virtual town hall held Monday to get feedback on what the ordinance should look like, many pointed out there has been recent problems.

"People are out of control after this pandemic and have forgotten how to drink," Chemistry Nightclub owner Drew Wofford said. "I am even looking myself at hiring private security, never in 9.5 years have I ever had to say I need security at my venue."

During the town hall, one person suggested handing out one warning to bars – then shutting them down if crime continues at its venue.

Wofford said that's unrealistic and unfair.

"We've had to call the cops at my bar almost every night since we've been back open. If you look at the record, one was a domestic dispute in the parking lot, they weren't even inside the venue."

"A bar owner cannot be responsible for everything that people do when they walk through their door," another added. "We're a very small part of the crime that goes on in this city comparatively."

So far this year, Greensboro police said there's been 21 aggravated assaults and no homicides at or near bars or nightclubs. A spokesperson added the majority of those assaults happened outside.

There's no official city draft for this ordinance, but the North Carolina Bar Owners Association wrote one up for consideration. You can view it here.

If you missed this feedback session Monday, there will be another one on May 10.

"The idea is an overall Greensboro safety ordinance and this is just phase one," Vaughan emphasized. "Phase two will probably look at convenience stores and gas stations, phase three will address needs we see within neighborhoods."