WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Many people were expecting to see or even play with PGA Golfer Steve Stricker last week at a charity event in Winston-Salem. Flyers were printed and passed out and donations were given to the Winston Salem Rescue Mission. The only problem was that Stricker had no clue he was part of any event.

Stricker posted on twitter saying in part he was "shocked and saddened" the organization was "misled" while trying to serve the community.

There were supposed to be a series of events involving Stricker last week. One flyer, posted on twitter by Sean Branagan, says a $7,500 tax-deductible donation to the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission would include breakfast and 18-holes on a private course with Stricker, plus autographed memorabilia.

WFMY News 2 tried to contact the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission and was referred to Executive Director Ken Heater. It's not clear how much money was raised for the events or what will happen to donations. Heater has not gotten back to us at this point.

Another part of Stricker's tweet says. "I was never aware of this event or the false association of my name with it, but nonetheless, I am sorry for the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission that was misled and for anyone who had their expectations unfulfilled."

Flyers also noted a Rob Hillmer was the point contact for the charity event. The number on the flyer can't be reached and WFMY News 2 is still working to get a hold of him.

WFMY News 2's Erica Stapleton is working on this developing story. Please check back for updates.