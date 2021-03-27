People flock to downtown Greensboro as rules loosen across North Carolina

Businesses can let more people inside. The alcohol curfew was also lifted.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Relaxed coronavirus rules brought more people to bars, restaurants and shops Friday. A new Executive Order allows businesses across the state to welcome more customers.

Some can even open to full capacity. The curfew on alcohol sales was also lifted, so bars can stay open late.

It came with one of the warmest days of the spring so far.

"I'm glad to be out of my office. I'm glad to be out of my house," Cam Cridlebaugh said, "I'm glad that Governor Cooper has finally lifted some of the restrictions."

"A year ago we couldn't really do this, even if it was warm," Jayla Miller said.

Spring weather brought many out onto Elm Street as more were welcomed at restaurants, shops and bars.

"We're actually on our way to dinner right now and a little bit impressed that where we're going has room for us," Risa Hoffman said.

Shrinking coronavirus case numbers make some feel comfortable, plus, another factor--some of those out had gotten their coronavirus vaccines.

"This time last year, people were frightened. People didn't know what was going on. Now that we, collectively as a country and a world, know how to handle this thing," Cridlebaugh said, "I think that business is going to be booming because I think people are tired of being held down."

Masking and social distancing still remain in effect because the coronavirus pandemic is not over, even if it's getting better.

"I'm a nurse and we work with COVID patients pretty frequently," Hoffman said, "I just think there needs to be a good balance because there could be a huge wave coming that we aren't aware about."