The 'Wait For It' is over: Hamilton opens at Tanger Center in Downtown Greensboro

Some traveled hours to see it. For others, the show is right in their backyard. All left the show 'Satisfied'.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Broadway returned to the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts with Hamilton's opening night Wednesday.

Many lined up to get a ticket to the show that took the country by storm when it debuted.

Many know the soundtrack by heart or watched it streaming online.

"If I had to pick a favorite it's probably 'Burn' because it's so emotional," Chloe Galloway said. She drove from Lexington to see the show.

"I want to say 'The Room Where It Happens' (is my favorite)," Shabaza Vaird said. He lives in Greensboro and started following the show after its Broadway debut in 2015.

"Being able to see it in my hometown and not having to drive that was an extra bonus," Vaird said.

Some, like Betty Peirson saw it for the first time. She and her friend Becky Sanderson have season tickets.

"I've heard all good things, especially about the music. People say the music is fantastic so I'm looking forward to that," Peirson said.

Others crossed state lines to see it. Cadee Gross' parents bought the tickets as a gift.

"They said we want to do something for you since you've been doing really good in school," Gross said. "I love the story. I really like history too so I really like they teach you the history and how it’s easier to learn."

They traveled five hours to see the show. Her mom, Roxane Gross said they're enjoying spending a few days in Greensboro. She hasn't visited in about 20 years.

"We looked at what was closest to Kentucky and this was the closest theatre to Kentucky," Gross said. "(Greensboro) is gorgeous, it’s full of art and life and lots of opportunities and it’s beautiful."

Galloway said the Tanger Center's affordability sets it apart from other theatres in the state. This will be her sixth show, and this time, it's special.

"So many people watched it tour the world and never come quite close to home, so now that it's here, I think everyone's taking the opportunity to see what they've always wanted to see," Galloway said.