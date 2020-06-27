Person arrested in Graham amid protest concerns: Police

Graham Police said the person was arrested for Resist Delay obstruct and failure to disperse in Graham.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham Police have confirmed that one person has been arrested for Resist Delay obstruct and failure to disperse in Graham Saturday afternoon.

This comes after the Graham Police Department had been receiving viable intelligence about a large group of people demonstrating at the historic courthouse located at court square.

According to the Graham Police Department, a peaceful protest was planned for June 27, but a permit was denied.

Police say the coordinators of that event had since canceled their planned event.

However, the department stated they found that another group of people were planning to come that were unrelated to the original group. Intel police said they got showed that the group had been involved with other protests in the state that had turned violent.