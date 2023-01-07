Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home

Burlington Fire said the cause of the incident was an accidental combustion due to a resident trying to smoke a cigarette while on medical oxygen.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington.

Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.

Fire crews found a person who had been severely burned. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

As fire crews continued their investigation, they noticed light to moderate smoke in the room where the injured person was found, and no fire was discovered throughout the building. They determined the cause of the incident was an accidental combustion due to a resident trying to smoke a cigarette while on medical oxygen.

There was no damage to the building and all residents were moved back into the center once the smoke had cleared. The injured person is in stable condition.

