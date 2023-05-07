One person dead after moped crash in High Point

Officers found a person unconscious on the side of the road.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A person is dead after a crash in High Point Sunday.

High Point police, High Point Fire Department, and Guilford County EMS were dispatched to Westchester Drive near Parkwood Drive after a report of a crash with one vehicle around 12:30 p.m.

Officers found a moped crashed and a person unconscious on the side of the road.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The High Point Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

No charges are expected to be filed.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.