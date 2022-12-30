Person dead after crash on East Gate City Blvd.

Police said a pedestrian was hit by a car on East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police confirm a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car on East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street Thursday.

Police have not identified the pedestrian.

This story is developing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.