x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Person dead after crash on East Gate City Blvd.

Police said a pedestrian was hit by a car on East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street.
Credit: WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police confirm a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car on East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street Thursday.

Police have not identified the pedestrian.

This story is developing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Greensboro fire department uses Smith Homes for training while demolition continues

Before You Leave, Check This Out