Person dead after hit by car in Greensboro

Police said a car was traveling on W. Gate City Blvd. when a person ran in front of the driver Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after they were hit by a car in Greensboro.

Greensboro police said a car was traveling east on the 2600 block of W. Gate City Blvd. when a person ran northbound on W. Gate City Blvd. in front of the driver Saturday shortly before 11 p.m.

The driver hit the person. The person was taken to the hospital and later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The name of the person is being withheld until the family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

