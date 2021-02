According to the Randolph County 911 Center, the fire happened at a home in the 7000 block of Canaan Church Road.

A person died in a house fire in Denton Thursday.

According to the Randolph County 911 Center, the fire happened at a home in the 7000 block of Canaan Church Road. Firefighters were called to the home just after 3:20 p.m.

There has been no ID yet of the victim, according to the Randolph County 911 center.