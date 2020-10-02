WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Fire Officials say someone died in a house fire on Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened on Inwood Drive off Yadkinville Road.

Fire officials say one victim was transported to a hospital for injuries but died.

Investigators don't know what caused the fire at this time, and they haven't identified the victim yet.

