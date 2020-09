Reidsville officials confirm someone hired by a contractor died.

A person is dead after an accident at the Reidsville Water treatment Plant. It happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The person was not a city employee but was employed by a contractor. The person drowned. We have not been told anything else about the victim or the incident.