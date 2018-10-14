STOKES CO., N.C. -- Stokes County EMS has confirmed someone fell Saturday at Hanging Rock State Park.

A park rep told WFMY News 2 a young man in his early 20s fell about 30 to 40 feet, according to the man's estimate.

He was conscious and alert when first responders arrived just before 5 p.m. The man was with a group of friends.

He was taken to Baptist hospital.

