Person found dead after fire on Morgan Road in Eden

Eden fire and police said they got a call around 6:50 a.m. about an outdoor building on fire behind a house.

EDEN, N.C. — One person is dead after a fire broke out on Morgan Road in Eden on Saturday morning, according to police reports.

Eden fire and police said they got a call around 6:50 a.m. about an outdoor building on fire behind 889 Morgan Road. When Eden Fire Department arrived at the scene, they battled the flames for almost two hours.

Fire crews said once the fire was out, they found a person dead inside the outdoor building. The Rockingham County Fire Investigation Task Force came to assist with the fire investigation.

There are no further details at this time.

Investigators with the Eden Police Department and Rockingham County Fire Investigation Task Force are working to determine the cause of the fire.