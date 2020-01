WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say a person has been found dead in a home off Frank Street.

Detectives say a preliminary investigation indicates that the victim sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Police have identified the victim, however, the next of kin has not been notified yet which means they will not release it until they are.

If you have any information, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.