Person found dead near a car on Hwy 220 and I-85 N Guilford County Sheriff's Office says

Guilford County deputies said a tow truck driver found a body inside a disabled vehicle on the side of the road of Hwy 220 and I-85N.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was found dead near a disabled vehicle by a tow truck driver, according to Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle was on Highway 220 and I-85 North.

Deputies said there was a report about a disabled vehicle on the rise of the road. When a tow company arrived, that's when they found the person near the vehicle, according to Guilford County deputies.

This story is developing.

