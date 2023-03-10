Person found dead near a car on Hwy 220 and I-85 N Guilford County Sheriff's Office says

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was found dead near a disabled vehicle by a tow truck driver, according to Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
The vehicle was on Highway 220 and I-85 North.
Deputies said there was a report about a disabled vehicle on the rise of the road. When a tow company arrived, that's when they found the person near the vehicle, according to Guilford County deputies.
This story is developing.
Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.