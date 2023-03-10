x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Person found dead near a car on Hwy 220 and I-85 N Guilford County Sheriff's Office says

Guilford County deputies said a tow truck driver found a body inside a disabled vehicle on the side of the road of Hwy 220 and I-85N.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was found dead near a disabled vehicle by a tow truck driver, according to Guilford County Sheriff's Office

The vehicle was on Highway 220 and I-85 North. 

Deputies said there was a report about a disabled vehicle on the rise of the road. When a tow company arrived, that's when they found the person near the vehicle, according to Guilford County deputies. 

This story is developing. 

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story. 

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

 

More Videos

In Other News

Summerfield special: The Lost Years Concert

Before You Leave, Check This Out