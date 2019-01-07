GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police found a person with possible gunshot wounds after responding to an assault call Monday morning.

Police found the person around the intersection of Sussmans Street and Ashe Street just before 5 a.m.

Police had no other information.

Anyone with information about this case should call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

One Hurt in Greensboro Aggravated Assault: Police Greensboro Police are investigating an aggravated assault Monday morning. Greensboro Police are investigating an aggravated assault Monday morning. Greensboro Police are investigating an aggravated assault Monday morning. Greensboro Police are investigating an aggravated assault Monday morning.

OTHER STORIES

Man Shot, Killed After Domestic Incident: Police

Man Drowns in Pool at Greensboro Country Club-Carlson Farm Course

'I Feel Like I'm In a Movie' | Greensboro Family's Car Stolen From Home While They Were Sleeping

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users