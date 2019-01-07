GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police found a person with possible gunshot wounds after responding to an assault call Monday morning.
Police found the person around the intersection of Sussmans Street and Ashe Street just before 5 a.m.
Police had no other information.
Anyone with information about this case should call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.
