ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro Police arrested a 37-year-old man they say shot a gun at Rey Azteca Event Center Sunday morning.

Around 1:47, police responded to reports of a man shooting a gun at Rey Azteca Event Center on North Fayetteville Street. Minutes later, officers found Gilberto Rivas laying in the woods near the event center with a handgun.

Detectives determined that Rivas fired multiple shots. Someone had a small abrasion from a bullet grazing their arm at the scene. There were no other injuries.

Rivas was charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Going Armed to the Terror of the Public, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, and Possession of Cocaine.

Rivas is currently in the Randolph County Jail with a $1 million secured bond.

