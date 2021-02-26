Person hit and killed crossing the street: Police

Police closed the road for 3 hours during the investigation.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash Thursday night.

Police responded to the crash on Silas Creek Parkway around 7:30. The driver, John Beck, says he was driving when a person walked right into the roadway.

Beck hit the person walking and they were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The unidentified person died at the hospital.

Police are not releasing the identity of the person yet. A brief investigation shows the person was crossing at an area not marked for pedestrians.

Beck stayed on the scene and cooperated with police after hitting the person. There's no word yet if he faces charges.

The road is back open after being closed for 3 hours.