Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle near Yadkinville Elementary School

Police are investigating a person who was hit in the roadway. They have yet to identify the person.

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed near an elementary school in Yadkinville Monday, according to police.

The Yadkinville Police Department said it happened at 7:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School.

A vehicle struck a male in the roadway who appears to be an adult, according to police.

The victim was taken to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Hospital and where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

