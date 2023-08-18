Person hit by train in Lexington

The Amtrak train was traveling from Charlotte to New York.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A train hit a person in Lexington Friday morning, Amtrak officials said.

The Amtrak train was traveling from Charlotte to New York when it hit someone who was on the tracks shortly before 8 a.m.

No customers or crew members were hurt. Amtrak did not have the condition of the person who was hit.

Lexington Police Department is investigating.

Amtrak released the following statement about the incident:

"Today, Amtrak train 80 was traveling from Charlotte to New York at approximately 7:56 a.m. when an individual who was trespassing on the track came into contact with the train. The incident happened in Lexington. There have been no reported injuries to the customers or crew members onboard. Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident. The Lexington Police Department is investigating."

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.