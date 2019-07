GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian who was struck by a train. Police say the accident happened around 9:15pm Sunday on the railroad near the E. Market Street corridor. The corridor runs between Holts Chapel Road and Pine Street, police said.

Investigators are not releasing the name of the person killed at this time, a news release states.

