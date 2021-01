The incident happened just before 4:15 p.m. in the 600 block of West Fifth Ave. in Lexington, according to Davidson County Emergency Services.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — According to the Davidson County Emergency Services, one person has died after they were hit by a train in Lexington Wednesday.

The center says the incident happened just before 4:15 p.m. in the 600 block of West Fifth Ave.