Person injured in Burger King shooting

Police said a person was shot in the leg at the Burger King on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting at a Winston-Salem business Friday.

Winston-Salem police said a person was shot in the leg at the Burger King on Peters Creek Parkway.

The person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

