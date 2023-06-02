Person injured in Burger King shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting at a Winston-Salem business Friday.
Winston-Salem police said a person was shot in the leg at the Burger King on Peters Creek Parkway.
The person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.
