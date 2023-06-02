Person injured in Burger King shooting

Police said a person was shot in the leg at the Burger King on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting at a Winston-Salem business Friday.

Winston-Salem police said a person was shot in the leg at the Burger King on Peters Creek Parkway.

The person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

